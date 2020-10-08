No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Thursday, October 8, 2020

Buffalo Wild Wings to bring smaller, takeout and delivery-only concept to San Antonio

Posted By on Thu, Oct 8, 2020 at 2:27 PM

Atlanta-based Buffalo Wild Wings plans to build a branch of its new takeout-only concept — the redundantly named Buffalo Wild Wings Go — in the Alamo City, the San Antonio Business Journal reports.

The first and so far only Buffalo Wild Wings Go — now open in Sandy Springs, Georgia — serves sides, wings and tenders with all 23 sauces and dry rubs found at the chain's regular-size restaurants. The "go" portion of the concept comes down to it having a walk-up counter for speedy ordering rather a sports bar fast-casual vibe.



Records filed with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation indicate that the 1,320-square-foot space should be ready to sling wings by mid-January.

