Buffalo Wild Wings to bring smaller, takeout and delivery-only concept to San Antonio

Atlanta-based Buffalo Wild Wings plans to build a branch of its new takeout-only concept — the redundantly named Buffalo Wild Wings Go — in the Alamo City, the San Antonio Business Journal reports
The first and so far only Buffalo Wild Wings Go — now open in Sandy Springs, Georgia — serves sides, wings and tenders with all 23 sauces and dry rubs found at the chain's regular-size restaurants. The "go" portion of the concept comes down to it having a walk-up counter for speedy ordering rather a sports bar fast-casual vibe.
with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation indicate that the 1,320-square-foot space should be ready to sling wings by mid-January.
