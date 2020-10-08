No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Thursday, October 8, 2020

Mexico-based snack maker Takis breaks out of its shell to offer new line of hot nuts

Posted By on Thu, Oct 8, 2020 at 10:26 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY TAKIS
  • Courtesy Takis
Takis — the Mexico-based snack maker known for bringing spicy rolled tortilla chips to convenience stores everywhere — is branching out.

The beloved brand has introduced a new line of spicy peanuts now available at retail locations across Texas.



Takis Hot Nuts are available in three super-seasoned flavors: Fuego, Flare and Smokin' Lime, each of which provides a different level of heat and citrus zing.

The new snacks also make use of “double crunch technology,” which Takis sadly didn't elaborate upon in a release announcing its new line.

