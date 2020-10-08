Thursday, October 8, 2020
Mexico-based snack maker Takis breaks out of its shell to offer new line of hot nuts
By Nina Rangel
on Thu, Oct 8, 2020 at 10:26 AM
Takis — the Mexico-based snack maker known for bringing spicy rolled tortilla chips to convenience stores everywhere — is branching out.
The beloved brand has introduced a new line of spicy peanuts now available at retail locations across Texas.
Takis Hot Nuts are available in three super-seasoned flavors: Fuego, Flare and Smokin' Lime, each of which provides a different level of heat and citrus zing.
The new snacks also make use of “double crunch technology,” which Takis sadly didn't elaborate upon in a release announcing its new line.
