Owners of San Antonio live music venue Picks Bar purchase the Amp Room on the St. Mary's Strip

Picks Bar co-owners Jessica Marinez and Amber Hernandez have been busy
this summer. In a new move amid their whirlwind expansion
, the pair snapped up the Amp Room, a five-year-old live music venue on the St. Mary’s Strip.
With the backing of partner Danny Badiola, managing partner of classic diner Earl Abel’s, Marinez and Hernandez this week closed a deal to take over and revive the colorful rock 'n' roll lounge, which was shuttered during the pandemic.
“We're super excited to be on the Strip with so many other great bars,” Marinez told the Current
. “It's definitely going to be challenge, but we're really looking forward to bringing the staff back and reopening.”
While feedback on social media has largely been positive, some begged the new owners to stay true to the Amp Room's punk, goth and indie vibes. Marinez says patrons needn't worry.
“We're not looking to bring the North Side to the St Mary's Strip,” she said. “We understand that different areas and markets want different things, and we want the vibe of the Amp Room to stay intact.”
Marinez and crew will continue to work with Amp Room music acts and with the food trucks that regularly post up at the venue. With an approved food and beverage license in hand, the bar could be back in operation as early as this weekend, but Marinez wouldn't confirm a reopening date.
