Thursday, October 8, 2020

San Antonio man awarded $25K grant for local nonprofit via 2020 Coors Light Líder of the Year award

Posted By on Thu, Oct 8, 2020 at 12:02 PM

In its 14th year of empowering Latino leaders, Coors Light has named San Antonio native Richard Montez its 2020 Líder of the Year.

Along with the title, Montez, director of Member Services for the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities (HACU), received a $25,000 grant from the beer brand to implement a new project with his nonprofit. HACU provides resources to Latino 21+ college students so that they can achieve their educational aspirations.



Montez is committed to helping break cycles of poverty through his work with other SA organizations such as Inner City Development — a nonprofit that serves the economically marginalized West Side neighborhood where he grew up.

"We were impressed by Richard's passion for his work at HACU, as well as his dedication to several programs in San Antonio that help his community reach a better quality of life," Kayla Garcia, manager of community affairs for Molson Coors Beverage Company, said in a release.

"This year, with Latinos being one of the groups most impacted by COVID-19, the work Richard is doing is more important than ever."

