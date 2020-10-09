No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Friday, October 9, 2020

As puro as it gets: South San Antonio snack shop introduces Fruit Roll-Up-wrapped pickles

Posted By on Fri, Oct 9, 2020 at 4:50 PM

click image INSTAGRAM / ELCHANGOLOCO_TREATS
  • Instagram / elchangoloco_treats
Snack stand El Chango Loco may be known for mangonadas and chili-cheese Hot Cheeto fries, but when a video featuring a pickle wrapped in a Fruit Roll Up went viral recently, the owners knew they needed to jump on that, ASAP.

Stephanie and Jesus Martinez, the sibling team behind the Pleasanton Road shop, told MySA they saw buzzworthy videos of the sweet-and-sour treat and thought it would be right at home on their menu — as long as it was Lucas-laden and doused in chamoy.



"We knew people were waiting to have it in San Antonio," Stephanie Martinez told the news site. "People were lining up for it … calling all day.”

As part of their twist on the snack, the Martinezes load up their "pickle enchilado" with extra treats. In addition to a heavy dose of chamoy and Lucas, El Chango Loco throws in Hot Cheetos and a Nerd rope.

Customers can get the whole enchilado for $7.99.

El Chango Loco is located at 2802 Pleasanton Road. It's open Thursday through Tuesday from noon to 10 p.m. and Wednesdays from noon to 5 p.m.

