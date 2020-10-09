Fredericksburg’s Kuhlman Cellars kicks off Texas wine month with release of rare red

click image Instagram / kuhlmancellars

Located in the heart of the Lone Star State’s wine country, Kuhlman Cellars has been producing tasty Texas vino since 2014. None of the previous releases, however, come close to the 2017 Ignis in terms of rarity.Ignis is a blend of Tempranillo, Cabernet Sauvignon, and Malbec that's spent 21 months in French Oak barrels before being bottled in November of last year. The resulting red wine is a robust, old world tipple that commands the taste buds to attention, according to Kuhlman's tasting notes.The bold blend is made using fruit exclusively from Newsom Vineyards — a Comfort, Texas-area growing area with a type of landscape that produces a smaller yield of flavor-packed fruit.This is the first time this wine has been produced, and the 2020 release will be the only Ignis release for several years. This blend has notes of dates, almond, and allspice, making it a choice companion for grilled steak, tenderloin, scalloped potatoes, and roasted vegetables.The Kuhlman Cellars Wine Club had early access to Ignis, but the blend is now available to the public. The $62 bottle is available via the Kuhlman website or at the tasting room. Kuhlman Cellars is located on the Highway 290 Wine Trail at 18421 E. U.S. Highway 290, between Fredericksburg and Johnson City.