San Antonio nonprofit Culinaria offering pandemic-safe alternatives to annual Hallowine Fun Run

Pre-COVID Hallowine Fun Run shenanigans
Culinaria’s annual Hallowine Fun Run fundraiser has long been dependable for sips, bites and costumes galore.
Now, to adjust to the runaway dumpster fire of 2020, the restaurant-focused nonprofit will serve up this year’s Fun Run as both a virtual platform and a scaled-down in-person event.
While the 5K usually ends with a gathering of costumed runners and supporters, this year’s will nix the post-run imbibing for safety's sake. The in-person run will take place October 31 at the Shrine Auditorium from 7 a.m.-10 a.m. Also unlike past events, this one won't have a set start time, so runners can do their best to socially distance while completing the trek.
Those who want to support Culinaria, but prefer to do it from the safety of their own route can do so by participating virtually via the Active Experience app, which features race-timing applications, participant tracking and social sharing. Those who take part virtually can run their own route on either October 31 or November 7.
Both versions of the 5K will raise funds for the organization's culinary and education programs. Culinaria also operates a relief fund to support the local hospitality industry.
The individual registration fee of $35 includes a packet with a race bib, T-shirt and finisher medal. Interested runners can sign up via the Culinaria website
Shrine Auditorium is located at 901 N. Loop 1604 W.
