San Antonio's Longhorn Cafe chain has a beef with Mr. Juicy's name

In today’s silly food news, San Antonio-based Longhorn Cafe served restauranteur Andrew Weissman with a legal document demanding that he stop using the term “Mr. Juicy” in connection with his two Monte Vista-area burger restaurants of the same name.Longhorn Cafe — which operates multiple locations in SA, Boerne and New Braunfels — holds trademarks on the phrases “home of the original big juicy” and “original big juicy,” according to the US Patent and Trademark Office. The phrases are in reference to 1/3-pound burgers on the Longhorn menu.In an Instagram post , Weissman shared a photo of the document, which demands that he remove the “Mr Juicy” name from internet listings, including social media profiles, food delivery platforms and review sites such as Yelp and and TripAdvisor."The fine folks over @longhorncafe want me to cease and desist using the name @mrjuicyburger," Weissman's post reads. "???thoughts?" A series of hashtags followed, includingand