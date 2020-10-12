Monday, October 12, 2020
Black + White Modern Creamery, San Antonio’s newest artisan ice cream concept, to open this week
By Nina Rangel
Highly anticipated artisan ice cream shop Black + White Modern Creamery will hold its grand opening Wednesday, according to local influencer — and San Antonio Current
Best of SA winner
— s.a.foodie
.
“My friends at Chocollazo have opened up Black + White Modern Creamery - an amazing ice cream shop with everything made in house,” s.a.foodie said in a Sunday post
on social media. “They are officially opening on Oct 13th and will be open Tuesday-Saturday 11:30am-10:30pm next door to Chocollazo!”
The new ice cream joint occupies the space adjacent to the the original Chocollazo location, at 4011 Broadway.
