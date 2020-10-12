Monday, October 12, 2020
Enjoy Jazz’SAlive at home with this package from the San Antonio Parks Foundation and Barbaro
Posted
By Nina Rangel
on Mon, Oct 12, 2020 at 11:16 AM
click image
-
Instagram / saparksfoundation
The COVID-19 pandemic may have put the kibosh on 2020’s Jazz’SAlive event, but Olmos Park-area pizza joint Barbaro has teamed up with the San Antonio Parks Foundation to bring a jazzy happy hour experience right to your home.
For $100, the craft pizza joint will fill a special Jazz’SAlive tote with a curated bottle of Château Fontanès’ Cabernet Sauvignon, a charcuterie board for two and tunes for the moment. All proceeds benefit the San Antonio Parks Foundation and support the organization’s mission of supporting and enhancing parks in San Antonio and Bexar County.
The charcuterie board elements include cheeses delivered fresh from Murray’s in New York City, artisan cured meats from legendary Seattle restaurant Salumi, Texas honeycomb, Little Death herbed almonds, a selection of fruit from Texas farms and Extra Fine Bakery house-made crackers.
All totes are available
for pick up and can be scheduled for same-day pick up from Barbaro when ordered by noon. Barbaro is located at 2720 McCullough Ave.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.
Tags: Jazz’SAlive, Olmos Park, Barbaro, San Antonio Parks Foundation, charcuterie board, Little Death, Texas honeycomb, honey, Texas farms, Extra Fine Bakery, Image
San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.