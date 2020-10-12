No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, October 12, 2020

Enjoy Jazz’SAlive at home with this package from the San Antonio Parks Foundation and Barbaro

Posted By on Mon, Oct 12, 2020 at 11:16 AM

click image INSTAGRAM / SAPARKSFOUNDATION
  • Instagram / saparksfoundation
The COVID-19 pandemic may have put the kibosh on 2020’s Jazz’SAlive event, but Olmos Park-area pizza joint Barbaro has teamed up with the San Antonio Parks Foundation to bring a jazzy happy hour experience right to your home.

For $100, the craft pizza joint will fill a special Jazz’SAlive tote with a curated bottle of Château Fontanès’ Cabernet Sauvignon, a charcuterie board for two and tunes for the moment. All proceeds benefit the San Antonio Parks Foundation and support the organization’s mission of supporting and enhancing parks in San Antonio and Bexar County.



The charcuterie board elements include cheeses delivered fresh from Murray’s in New York City, artisan cured meats from legendary Seattle restaurant Salumi, Texas honeycomb, Little Death herbed almonds, a selection of fruit from Texas farms and Extra Fine Bakery house-made crackers.

All totes are available for pick up and can be scheduled for same-day pick up from Barbaro when ordered by noon. Barbaro is located at 2720 McCullough Ave.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More Flavor »

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Italian food truck and art gallery in San Antonio's King William ‘crazy enough’ to open amid pandemic Read More

  2. As puro as it gets: South San Antonio snack shop introduces Fruit Roll-Up-wrapped pickles Read More

  3. San Antonio's Longhorn Cafe chain has a beef with Mr. Juicy's name Read More

  4. ReRooted 210, San Antonio’s first urban winery, wants to make tastings fun and accessible Read More

  5. San Antonio bar owners vent about Conservation Society's NIOSA-style Fall Festival on social media Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 7, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation