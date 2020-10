Enjoy Jazz’SAlive at home with this package from the San Antonio Parks Foundation and Barbaro

click image Instagram / saparksfoundation

The COVID-19 pandemic may have put the kibosh on 2020’s Jazz’SAlive event, but Olmos Park-area pizza joint Barbaro has teamed up with the San Antonio Parks Foundation to bring a jazzy happy hour experience right to your home.For $100, the craft pizza joint will fill a special Jazz’SAlive tote with a curated bottle of Château Fontanès’ Cabernet Sauvignon, a charcuterie board for two and tunes for the moment. All proceeds benefit the San Antonio Parks Foundation and support the organization’s mission of supporting and enhancing parks in San Antonio and Bexar County.The charcuterie board elements include cheeses delivered fresh from Murray’s in New York City, artisan cured meats from legendary Seattle restaurant Salumi, Texas honeycomb, Little Death herbed almonds, a selection of fruit from Texas farms and Extra Fine Bakery house-made crackers.All totes are available for pick up and can be scheduled for same-day pick up from Barbaro when ordered by noon. Barbaro is located at 2720 McCullough Ave.