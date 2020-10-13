Back by popular demand, Taco Cabana’s Enchilada Fest returns to San Antonio this week

click to enlarge
San Antonio-based Taco Cabana will usher in 2020’s Enchilada Fest this week, featuring TC’s cheese enchiladas and six new sauces including: Suiza, Ranchero, Green Chile, Tex-Mex, Sour Cream or Queso.
“Not only has our internal TC family been asking for the return of our signature enchiladas, but more importantly, our … guests have been asking for us to bring them back to the TC menu,” Rich Stockinger, CEO and president of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc., said in a press release. “We could not be more thrilled about their return and even more excited that we could bring six new flavors to our guests.”
Along with the six new sauce offerings, TC guests can also choose to top their enchilada with their choice of shredded chicken, ground beef or chicken or steak fajita for an additional fee.
Starting October 14, TC will offer two-enchilada plates for $5.99 and three-enchilada plates for $7.69. Each plate includes rice, refried beans, guacamole and two flour tortillas.
Enchilada Fest orders can be placed via online ordering for front counter and curbside pick-up, via the drive-thru or by mobile order when using the MyTC! App or Taco Cabana’s website
. Select Taco Cabana dining rooms and patios are now open.
