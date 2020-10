San Antonio-based Whataburger debuts free downloadable Lotería set with Whata-twist

click image Instagram / Whataburger

Texas fast food giant Whataburger is putting some fun on the table by offering a free, downloadable Lotería set to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. The PDF includes 36 Whataburger Lotería cards and four versions of the tablas, or playing boards, to add some spice to nights at home with the fam.Lotería, which means "lottery" in Spanish, is similar to classic party game Bingo — except it uses images on a deck of cards instead of numbers.Never one to miss out on an opportunity to Whata-fy an experience, the Lotería cards in the burger purveyor’s deck feature Whataburger-centric nouns such as “El Whataburger” and “La Doble U.”National Hispanic Heritage Month runs from September 15 to October 15, and aims to recognize the contributions and influence of Hispanic Americans to the history, culture and achievements of the United States.The set is available for download via the Whataburger website