Houston-based Pinkerton's Barbecue to debut location near San Antonio's Frost Tower

click image Instagram / pinkertonsbbq

click to enlarge

Pinkerton's Barbecue — a Houston-based eatery named one of50 best barbecue joints — will open its Alamo City location later this year, according to the company’s social media feed.“We are so excited for our San Antonio adventure to start,” a Monday Instagram post read. “We are on the home stretch and extremely amped up to unveil this project to y’all.”The post features a photo of sneak peek of the bar, which boasts natural wood walls and an impressive antler chandelier, echoing the rustic vibe of Pinkerton’s flagship space in North Houston.The exact opening date is unclear in the post. However, we do know that the 8,600-square-foot space will consist of indoor and outdoor dining areas, a pit room and an uncovered deck, according to construction news site Virtual Builder's Exchange Pinkerton’s Barbecue will be located park being redeveloped by Weston Urban adjacent the Frost Tower. The public space is bounded by Flores, Houston, Main and Travis streets.