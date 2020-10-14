No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Wednesday, October 14, 2020

Houston-based Pinkerton's Barbecue to debut location near San Antonio's Frost Tower

Posted By on Wed, Oct 14, 2020 at 2:47 PM

Pinkerton's Barbecue — a Houston-based eatery named one of Texas Monthly’s 50 best barbecue joints — will open its Alamo City location later this year, according to the company’s social media feed.

“We are so excited for our San Antonio adventure to start,” a Monday Instagram post read. “We are on the home stretch and extremely amped up to unveil this project to y’all.”



The post features a photo of sneak peek of the bar, which boasts natural wood walls and an impressive antler chandelier, echoing the rustic vibe of Pinkerton’s flagship space in North Houston.

click to enlarge 121151556_2713023138957285_8584998504541172494_n.jpg
The exact opening date is unclear in the post. However, we do know that the 8,600-square-foot space will consist of indoor and outdoor dining areas, a pit room and an uncovered deck, according to construction news site Virtual Builder's Exchange.

Pinkerton’s Barbecue will be located park being redeveloped by Weston Urban  adjacent the Frost Tower. The public space is bounded by Flores, Houston, Main and Travis streets.

