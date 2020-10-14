No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Wednesday, October 14, 2020

San Antonio’s Sabor! Cocina Mexicana celebrating 6th anniversary with free eats

Posted By on Wed, Oct 14, 2020 at 10:44 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY SABOR! COCINA MEXICANA RESTAURANT
  • Courtesy Sabor! Cocina Mexicana Restaurant
Sabor! Cocina Mexicana restaurant is offering free sopapillas to guests during the entire month of October, in celebration of its sixth anniversary.

On the official anniversary date — October 24 — the Bandera Road eatery will also serve up a free bean and cheese taco with any taco purchase for breakfast or lunch.



"It's been a wild ride," owner Luis Vazquez said in a release. "I was only 24 when we opened the restaurant. It was my concept, but my family came on board to help make it a success. My mom still makes the best meatballs for the Sopa de Albondigas that everybody loves."

The restaurant serves a mix of traditional Mexican and Tex-Mex fare, including fajitas, jalapeño chicken enchiladas, tamales, chimichangas and burritos. 

Sabor! Cocina Mexicana, located at 8425 Bandera Road #106, currently offers limited dine-in availability, however, the entire menu is available for takeout to-go and delivery through Uber Eats.

