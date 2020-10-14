These San Antonio businesses are offering perks to folks who show their ‘I voted’ sticker

click image Instagram / havanasanantonio

Get 10% off your meal at Ocho Restaurant with an 'I Voted' sticker.

There are compelling reasons to get off your ass and vote: exercising your constitutional right, making a difference and deciding the direction of the country that could have an impact for generations to come.If those aren't compelling enough on their own, some SA businesses are offering incentives to sweeten the pot. Now that early voting is underway, simply present your "I Voted" sticker at these establishments to claim some cool perks.The recently reopened boutique hotel is offering a 10% discount at its Ocho Restaurant and 10% off retail purchases to those with a sticker. The hotel's Havana Bar is still closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the restaurant offers weekday happy hour deals from 4-6 p.m., so you can still get your booze on. Ocho’s current hours of operation are Wednesday through Friday from 4-9 p.m., Saturday from 2-8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.SA’s largest collection of artwork spanning nearly 5,000 years is offering $2 off admission to local voters, bringing the price of an adult ticket down to just $18. Museum hours are 10 a.m.-5 pm. Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday and Friday.San Antonio’s first downtown vodka distillery is offering 15% all cocktails — a perfect way to ease the pain of waiting few hours in line — or the 2020 election, in general. The distillery produces vodkas, whiskies, moonshine and several beers, so there’s something for everyone to taste post-vote. The spot is open Thursday from 5 p.m. to midnight, Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m.-2 a.m. and Sunday from 2 p.m.-6 p.m.