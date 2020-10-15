No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Thursday, October 15, 2020

Garrison Bros. Distillery to hold virtual cocktail contest between five Texas cities — and you're the judge

Posted By on Thu, Oct 15, 2020 at 11:10 AM

click to enlarge The 2020 Bourbon Brawl kit (not pictured, the custom ice mold). - COURTESY GARRISON BROTHERS DISTILLERY
  • Courtesy Garrison Brothers Distillery
  • The 2020 Bourbon Brawl kit (not pictured, the custom ice mold).
Garrison Brothers Distillery will hold its statewide bartender competition, pandemic be damned.

After being postponed several times due to COVID-19, the Garrison Brothers Bourbon Brawl 2020 finale will now take place entirely online. This year’s Brawl will pit cocktails representing each of Texas' five biggest cities against one another. The bartending team that developed the winning drink will split $12,500.



The twist? At-home cocktail enthusiasts will cast the deciding votes.

The five teams — from the cities of San Antonio, Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth and Houston — have each created cocktail to rep their respective city.

In the case of San Antonio, area bartenders Trinh Quan Huy-Philip, Michelle Stephenson, Johnny Yumol, Cruz Gutierrez and Gladys Estrada created the aptly named Alamo City. The drink features a generous pour of Garrison Brothers bourbon touched with notes of fruit and rosemary.

Garrison Brothers partnered with Sourced, a craft cocktail delivery service, to create an at-home cocktail kit featuring all five tipples so armchair booze aficionados can vote for the winner.

Bourbon Brawl cocktail kits are available for purchase and delivery via the Sourced website for $212.40 each. While that may induce sticker shock, keep in mind the kits include five pre-batched cocktail mixers with two to three servings each, plus a 750-milliliter bottle of Garrison Brothers Small Batch Bourbon, garnishes for 12 cocktails, a custom ice ball mold, recipes and instructions on how to vote for your favorite drink.

Interested imbibers must order the kits by November 12 to receive them prior to the live virtual finale on Thursday, November 19. The grand prize of $12,500 will be split evenly between the bartenders from the winning city.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

