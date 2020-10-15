Meals on Wheels San Antonio to break ground on $9.8 million facility in 2021

click image
Last year, Meals on Wheels San Antonio
purchased a 6-acre property on the city's Northeast side with the intention to construct a 44,000-square-foot facility that will allow the nonprofit to significantly increase the number of meals it can produce in a day.
Now, the San Antonio Business Journal reports
, the organization has shared its plan to break ground on the $9.8 million facility after the first quarter of 2021.
Meals on Wheels SA is a nonprofit organization that provides meal delivery, dietary consultations, emergency meals and many other services to area senior citizens. The new facility will allow the organization to provide 700,000 meals a year to senior centers, the SABJ
reports.
"The majority of [the facility] will be a meal production facility," Meals on Wheels SA CEO Vinsen Faris told the SABJ
. "It's going to be designed for 10,000 shifts per day, and we can run multiple shifts per day.”
The facility will also include a new Grace Place Alzheimer’s Adult Day Activity Center, making it the third in a series of non-profit Alzheimer’s-specific adult day activity centers in the Alamo City.
The organization is currently in an older building in the Medical Center area, which is now well exceeding capacity, Faris told the SABJ
. He also said the need for meal delivery has increased amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
"If we had had this new facility at the start of COVID, we would have been able to do so much more than what we did," Faris told the Biz Journal
. "It's going to reduce our costs. It's going to increase the quality of the product. And it will see us serve more people across San Antonio and South Texas …”
