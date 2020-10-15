Thursday, October 15, 2020
San Antonio's Bistr09 holding fashion brunch with New York-based designer Cesar Galindo
By Nina Rangel
on Thu, Oct 15, 2020 at 12:26 PM
Fashion and food will collide later this month when Bistr09 and local boutique Sloan/Hall host a collaborative fashion brunch with New York City-based designer Cesar Galindo
.
Galindo, whose career in fashion began as a costume designer for the Miami City Ballet and the Houston Grand Opera before moving on to New York Fashion Week, will show his latest collection of women’s apparel at the October 25 event.
Bistr09 will serve up a special brunch menu featuring eggs Benedict, omelettes and pancakes. Guests can also opt for heartier options such as crispy B9 Fried Chicken or the B9 Burger.
There will also be plenty of bloody marys and mimosas on hand — it is
brunch, after all.
Reservations are required for this event — which marks Bistr09’s second fashion show with Galindo — and can be made via the restaurant's website
. The eatery will open at 11 a.m. that day, and the show will begin at 12:15 p.m.
