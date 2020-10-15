No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, October 15, 2020

San Antonio's Bistr09 holding fashion brunch with New York-based designer Cesar Galindo

Posted By on Thu, Oct 15, 2020 at 12:26 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY BISTR09
  • Courtesy Bistr09
Fashion and food will collide later this month when Bistr09 and local boutique Sloan/Hall host a collaborative fashion brunch with New York City-based designer Cesar Galindo.

Galindo, whose career in fashion began as a costume designer for the Miami City Ballet and the Houston Grand Opera before moving on to New York Fashion Week, will show his latest collection of women’s apparel at the October 25 event.



Bistr09 will serve up a special brunch menu featuring eggs Benedict, omelettes and pancakes. Guests can also opt for heartier options such as crispy B9 Fried Chicken or the B9 Burger.

There will also be plenty of bloody marys and mimosas on hand — it is brunch, after all.

Reservations are required for this event — which marks Bistr09’s second fashion show with Galindo — and can be made via the restaurant's website. The eatery will open at 11 a.m. that day, and the show will begin at 12:15 p.m.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Houston-based Pinkerton's Barbecue to debut location near San Antonio's Frost Tower Read More

  2. New Southtown concept, Bar Loretta, to take over Madhatters Cafe space in 2021 Read More

  3. These San Antonio businesses are offering perks to folks who show their ‘I voted’ sticker Read More

  4. San Antonio’s Sabor! Cocina Mexicana celebrating 6th anniversary with free eats Read More

  5. Bexar County Judge Wolff says San Antonio bars can reopen at 50% capacity sometime next week Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 7, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation