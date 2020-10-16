No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Friday, October 16, 2020

Lick Honest Ice Creams says ‘cheers to 9 years’ with BOGO birthday offer at San Antonio shops

Posted By on Fri, Oct 16, 2020 at 12:44 PM

click image INSTAGRAM / LICKICECREAMS
  • Instagram / lickicecreams
Austin-based Lick Honest Ice Creams will be holding a buy one, get one free event next week, in celebration of the company’s ninth birthday. On October 21, the two SA shops will offer the all-day BOGO special on any size ice cream order.

The deal is good on scoops of any flavor, including the seasonal Orange Plumsicle and PB & J flavors.



The newest San Antonio location, at 639 Hemisfair Boulevard, is open Wednesday and Thursday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The first SA shop, located at 312 Pearl Parkway, #2101, is open Sunday through Thursday from noon to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from noon to 10 p.m.

