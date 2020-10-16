San Antonio-area bar's Stephen King-inspired menu offers up BOOzy cocktails

click image Instagram / sidecar_nb

Spooky spirits aren’t the only ones making waves this month — boozy spirits are too!All Hallow’s Eve is quickly approaching, and Sidecar — the historic basement bar located beneath New Braunfels’ Prince Solms Inn — has crafted an entire cocktail menu inspired by iconic nightmare provider Stephen King, the creator of horror classics such asandSidecar's themed menu includes devilish creations such as The Green Mile, which features absinthe, elderflower, citrus and pineapple. If absinthe is a little too intense, the The Straw-Shake Redemption delivers a concoction of vodka, strawberry, lemon and sweet cream.To bid the spooky season farewell, Sidecar will hold a costumed celebration on Halloween night with live music by Devan Jones, a special tapas menu and the creepy cocktail offerings.If you’d rather not participate in the Halloween night monster mash, the King-inspired menu will be available Tuesday, October 20, offering plenty of pre-Halloween nights to get your drink on.Sidecar is located at 295 East San Antonio St. in New Braunfels. Its hours of operation are Tuesday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and 4 p.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday.