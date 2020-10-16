San Antonio-area bar's Stephen King-inspired menu offers up BOOzy cocktails

click image
Spooky spirits aren’t the only ones making waves this month — boozy spirits are too!
All Hallow’s Eve is quickly approaching, and Sidecar — the historic basement bar located beneath New Braunfels’ Prince Solms Inn — has crafted an entire cocktail menu inspired by iconic nightmare provider Stephen King, the creator of horror classics such as It
, Carrie
and Salem’s Lot
.
Sidecar's themed menu includes devilish creations such as The Green Mile, which features absinthe, elderflower, citrus and pineapple. If absinthe is a little too intense, the The Straw-Shake Redemption delivers a concoction of vodka, strawberry, lemon and sweet cream.
To bid the spooky season farewell, Sidecar will hold a costumed celebration on Halloween night with live music by Devan Jones, a special tapas menu and the creepy cocktail offerings.
If you’d rather not participate in the Halloween night monster mash, the King-inspired menu will be available Tuesday, October 20, offering plenty of pre-Halloween nights to get your drink on.
Sidecar is located at 295 East San Antonio St. in New Braunfels. Its hours of operation are Tuesday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and 4 p.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday.
