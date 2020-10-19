No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, October 19, 2020

Eateries SoHill Cafe and Julia’s reopen in San Antonio's Beacon Hill with shared menu, new hours

Posted By on Mon, Oct 19, 2020 at 12:09 PM

click image INSTAGRAM / SOHILLCAFE
  • Instagram / sohillcafe
SoHill Café owner Jean-Francois Poujol has made good on his promise to reopen the popular pizza and pasta eatery, but with a slight twist. SoHill, known for savory brick oven pizzas, will share a menu with Poujol's adjacent French-American restaurant Julia’s.

The Italian and French-forward establishments have created a new shared dinner menu, providing a variety of hearty dishes. Prominent are the savory, cozy flavors of France, in dishes such as French Onion Soup with gruyere cheese crostini and Steak au Poivre with beef tenderloin, green peppercorn and french fries.



But don't worry pizza lovers. SoHill’s offerings still include brick oven-fired pies featuring toppings such as wild mushroom, Italian sausage, fig, prosciutto and more.

Julia’s has been open for dinner and brunch on the weekends, but with the release of this shared menu, hours for both restaurants have been modified. Starting October 20, Julia’s and SoHill Café will be open Tuesday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

SoHill Café and Julia’s are located in San Antonio’s Beacon Hill neighborhood, at 1719 Blanco Road and 1725 Blanco Road, respectively.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio-area bar's Stephen King-inspired menu offers up BOOzy cocktails Read More

  2. Lick Honest Ice Creams says ‘cheers to 9 years’ with BOGO birthday offer at San Antonio shops Read More

  3. Enjoy Jazz’SAlive at home with this package from the San Antonio Parks Foundation and Barbaro Read More

  4. New chef-prepared burger joint, Bunz Handcrafted Burgers, to open in downtown San Antonio this week Read More

  5. New Southtown concept, Bar Loretta, to take over Madhatters Cafe space in 2021 Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 7, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation