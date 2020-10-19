Eateries SoHill Cafe and Julia’s reopen in San Antonio's Beacon Hill with shared menu, new hours

click image
SoHill Café owner Jean-Francois Poujol has made good on his promise
to reopen the popular pizza and pasta eatery, but with a slight twist. SoHill, known for savory brick oven pizzas, will share a menu with Poujol's adjacent French-American restaurant Julia’s.
The Italian and French-forward establishments have created a new shared dinner menu, providing a variety of hearty dishes. Prominent are the savory, cozy flavors of France, in dishes such as French Onion Soup with gruyere cheese crostini and Steak au Poivre with beef tenderloin, green peppercorn and french fries.
But don't worry pizza lovers. SoHill’s offerings still include brick oven-fired pies featuring toppings such as wild mushroom, Italian sausage, fig, prosciutto and more.
Julia’s has been open for dinner and brunch on the weekends, but with the release of this shared menu, hours for both restaurants have been modified. Starting October 20, Julia’s and SoHill Café will be open Tuesday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
SoHill Café and Julia’s are located in San Antonio’s Beacon Hill neighborhood, at 1719 Blanco Road and 1725 Blanco Road, respectively.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.