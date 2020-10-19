New chef-prepared burger joint, Bunz Handcrafted Burgers, to open in downtown San Antonio this week

click image Instagram / wideawakecreative

After two years of blood, sweat and renovations, Bunz Handcrafted Burgers is slated to open Thursday, bringing the burger life to a long-vacant deli space on Houston street,The downtown spot will feature handcrafted burgers from Thierry Burkle — chef at The Grill at Leon Springs and Alamo Heights eatery L’Etoile — and co-owner and co-chef Edwin Salazar.“The only thing in the restaurant that might come out of the freezer is a bag of fries,” general manager Andreas Fiel told the news site. “Absolutely everything else will be made fresh, all the way down to the sauces.”Burkle’s fine dining background emerges in Bunz menu items, from the painstakingly developed ground meat blend to topping options such as Boursin cheese, pear, chipotle mayo and more.Traditionalists can indulge in the Bunzilla, which features two beef patties, bacon, cheddar cheese, tomato, lettuce, caramelized onions, special sauce and a pickle. More adventurous eaters can try something a bit off the beaten path, such as the Ocean Bunz, a blackened shrimp sandwich on fresh-baked Bunz.Bunz offers a variety of side items, including fries, side salads and bowls of house chili. Those with a sweet tooth can snag a strawberry cheesecake or a pretzel Nutella milkshake, and Shiner Bock and Highwheel Betty from Dorcol Distilling + Brewing Co. will be on draft.Bunz Handcrafted Burgers is located at 122 E. Houston St. The new burger joint will open Thursday, October 22, and normal hours of operation will be Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.