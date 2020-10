San Antonio Botanical Garden presents ‘Bone Appetit,’ a virtual Día de los Muertos cooking class

click image Instagram / sabotgarden

The Alamo and the San Antonio Botanical Garden have partnered to offer, an online Día de los Muertos cooking class led by Katrina Flores, a culinary and wellness programs specialist for the garden.The class will take place Tuesday, October 27, from 6:30-8:30 p.m.Flores will be joined by Tim Hicks, the Alamo's living history manager. The duo will teach viewers how to prepare dishes including sopa Azteca, candied pumpkin with spiced piloncillo syrup, blood orange-marigold margaritas and champurrado, a traditional Mexican chocolate drink thickened with ground maize flour.Tickets forare offered at two price points: $35 and $50. The less expensive ticket includes recipe instructions and a comprehensive grocery list. The $50 tickets include an ingredient box which can be picked up from the Botanical Garden 72 hours before the event.Registration for the virtual event is open now at the San Antonio Botanical Garden website