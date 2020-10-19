No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, October 19, 2020

San Antonio's Olla Express and Naco Mexican pair up for Dia de los Muertos event focused on molé

Posted By on Mon, Oct 19, 2020 at 2:44 PM

click to enlarge The dark chocolate molé latte will feature double espresso, Mexican chocolate, molé spices, traditional piloncillo and steamed milk. - COURTESY OLLA EXPRESS
  • Courtesy Olla Express
  • The dark chocolate molé latte will feature double espresso, Mexican chocolate, molé spices, traditional piloncillo and steamed milk.
Mobile coffee purveyor Olla Express Café is teaming up with popular taco truck Naco Mexican to hold a Dia de los Muertos event embracing molé, the legendarily complex Mexican sauce.

Molé can contain many ingredients, including chilies, nuts, spices and fruit — but the star of the show in many preparations is Mexican chocolate, which adds earthiness and a touch of sweetness.



Olla Express Café has created a molé latte, which pumps up double espresso with dark Mexican chocolate, molé spices, traditional piloncillo and steamed milk. The seasonal latte, which owner Andrea Ley is calling her special ofrenda, will debut at the event and remain available through year's end.

Naco Mexican will sling traditional chicken molé empanadas, replete with flaky crust and supple yardbird simmered in the rich, complex sauce.

To snag your own order of these ofrendas, catch both trucks at the intersection of Babcock and Prue roads on SA’s northwest side on Sunday, November 1, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. New chef-prepared burger joint, Bunz Handcrafted Burgers, to open in downtown San Antonio this week Read More

  2. San Antonio-area bar's Stephen King-inspired menu offers up BOOzy cocktails Read More

  3. Lick Honest Ice Creams says ‘cheers to 9 years’ with BOGO birthday offer at San Antonio shops Read More

  4. San Antonio’s Freetail Brewing Co. snags silver medal for American pilsner at national beer competition Read More

  5. Enjoy Jazz’SAlive at home with this package from the San Antonio Parks Foundation and Barbaro Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 7, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation