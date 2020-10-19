San Antonio's Olla Express and Naco Mexican pair up for Dia de los Muertos event focused on molé

click to enlarge
Courtesy Olla Express
The dark chocolate molé latte will feature double espresso, Mexican chocolate, molé spices, traditional piloncillo and steamed milk.
Mobile coffee purveyor Olla Express Café is teaming up with popular taco truck Naco Mexican to hold a Dia de los Muertos event embracing molé, the legendarily complex Mexican sauce.
Molé can contain many ingredients, including chilies, nuts, spices and fruit — but the star of the show in many preparations is Mexican chocolate, which adds earthiness and a touch of sweetness.
Olla Express Café has created a molé latte, which pumps up double espresso with dark Mexican chocolate, molé spices, traditional piloncillo and steamed milk. The seasonal latte, which owner Andrea Ley is calling her special ofrenda
, will debut at the event and remain available through year's end.
Naco Mexican will sling traditional chicken molé empanadas, replete with flaky crust and supple yardbird simmered in the rich, complex sauce.
To snag your own order of these ofrendas
, catch both trucks at the intersection of Babcock and Prue roads on SA’s northwest side on Sunday, November 1, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
