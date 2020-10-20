Chili’s Grill & Bar to offer $5 Presidente Margaritas through Election Day

click image
These days, it’s probably a safe bet that booze is something we can all agree on.
Clearly, the fast-casual Chili’s Grill & Bar chain has taken that sentiment to heart, introducing a new campaign that features $5 Presidente Margaritas and a social media contest with a huge prize pack.
Starting Tuesday, Chili’s locations nationwide are offering the five-buck margs for dine-in or to-go imbibing. Made with with Sauza Conmemorativo Tequila, Patrón Citrónge and E&J Brandy, the drinks — which normally run about $7 — will be available at the discount price point all day, every day, until November 3, which is Election Day.
The fast-casual chain is also taking advantage of the social media trend of posing with a post-poll "I voted" sticker by offering a free sticker with the purchase of one of the special margaritas.
Those who post a photo with their sticker — or their marg — and a special hashtag will be entered to win a prize pack that includes a margarita machine, classic Presidente Margarita shakers and glassware and free Chili’s for a year.
Folks interested in getting info on the 10-plus Chili’s locations in SA and contest rules can visit the chain’s website
.
