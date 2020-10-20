No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Tuesday, October 20, 2020

San Antonio restaurants and bars now have access to another round of federal pandemic aid funding

Posted By on Tue, Oct 20, 2020 at 4:33 PM

click to enlarge San Antonio's iconic Cadillac Bar is one casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic. - INSTAGRAM / TEXAS.IS.THE.REASON
  • Instagram / texas.is.the.reason
  • San Antonio's iconic Cadillac Bar is one casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Small business grant program Bexar County Strong has partnered with LiftFund to provide $4 million in Coronavirus Relief Funds (CRF) from the federal government to restaurant and bar businesses in San Antonio and its surrounding areas.

LiftFund, a San Antonio-based non-profit organization, helps finance women, startups and entrepreneurs through small business loans, SBA loans and microloans.



“The effects of COVID-19 facing our restaurant and bar business community [are] real,” Deborah Carter, Bexar County Economic Development Director, said in a release. “We’re dedicated to supporting our local businesses and the challenges of safely re-opening together.”

The Restaurant/Bar Business Grants will award up to $25,000 to businesses with up to 60 full or part time employees. Businesses must be located within Bexar County and plan to re-open.

Applications will open at 10 a.m. on October 26, and close at 5 p.m. on November 2. Grants will be awarded by November 30. Business owners who are interested in whether they qualify for assistance can visit the Bexar County Strong website.

