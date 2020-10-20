San Antonio restaurants and bars now have access to another round of federal pandemic aid funding

click to enlarge
-
Instagram / texas.is.the.reason
-
San Antonio's iconic Cadillac Bar is one casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Small business grant program Bexar County Strong has partnered with LiftFund to provide $4 million in Coronavirus Relief Funds (CRF) from the federal government to restaurant and bar businesses in San Antonio and its surrounding areas.
LiftFund, a San Antonio-based non-profit organization, helps finance women, startups and entrepreneurs through small business loans, SBA loans and microloans.
“The effects of COVID-19 facing our restaurant and bar business community [are] real,” Deborah Carter, Bexar County Economic Development Director, said in a release. “We’re dedicated to supporting our local businesses and the challenges of safely re-opening together.”
The Restaurant/Bar Business Grants will award up to $25,000 to businesses with up to 60 full or part time employees. Businesses must be located within Bexar County and plan to re-open.
Applications will open at 10 a.m. on October 26, and close at 5 p.m. on November 2. Grants will be awarded by November 30. Business owners who are interested in whether they qualify for assistance can visit the Bexar County Strong website
.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.