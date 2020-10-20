No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, October 20, 2020

San Antonio Zoo will hold fundraiser inspired by festivals cancelled in 2020

Posted By on Tue, Oct 20, 2020 at 3:07 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY SAN ANTONIO ZOO
  • Courtesy San Antonio Zoo
Missing Fiesta and other iconic Texas festivals this year? The San Antonio Zoo is counting on it.

To offset its closure during the onset of the pandemic and lower attendance levels, the zoo will hold a two-weekend fundraiser billed as "On A Stick! Festivals You Missed."



The events will offer foods and beverages reminiscent not just of Fiesta but the Texas State Fair and Octoberfest — all with a pawsitivley zoological twist. Croctoberfest, anyone?

The fests will take place over the weekends of November 6-8 and 13-15 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Interested revelers must pay zoo admission to partake, and naturally, they'll also need to buy food and beverage tickets at an additional $1 a pop. Combo deals — admission and refreshment tickets combined — and food tickets are available ahead of time at the zoo’s ticketing website.

For those looking for an adult-only experience, the zoo will hold a kid-free event on Thursday, November 5, from 6:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. For the adult-only event, all admission packages come with $20 worth of food tickets.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio’s Mr. Juicy responds to 'meritless' cease-and-desist letter from Longhorn Cafe Read More

  2. New chef-prepared burger joint, Bunz Handcrafted Burgers, to open in downtown San Antonio this week Read More

  3. San Antonio's Olla Express and Naco Mexican pair up for Dia de los Muertos event focused on molé Read More

  4. San Antonio Botanical Garden presents ‘Bone Appetit,’ a virtual Día de los Muertos cooking class Read More

  5. Eateries SoHill Cafe and Julia’s reopen in San Antonio's Beacon Hill with shared menu, new hours Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 7, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation