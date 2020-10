San Antonio Zoo will hold fundraiser inspired by festivals cancelled in 2020

click to enlarge Courtesy San Antonio Zoo

Missing Fiesta and other iconic Texas festivals this year? The San Antonio Zoo is counting on it.To offset its closure during the onset of the pandemic and lower attendance levels, the zoo will hold a two-weekend fundraiser billed as "On A Stick! Festivals You Missed."The events will offer foods and beverages reminiscent not just of Fiesta but the Texas State Fair and Octoberfest — all with a pawsitivley zoological twist. Croctoberfest, anyone?The fests will take place over the weekends of November 6-8 and 13-15 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.Interested revelers must pay zoo admission to partake, and naturally, they'll also need to buy food and beverage tickets at an additional $1 a pop. Combo deals — admission and refreshment tickets combined — and food tickets are available ahead of time at the zoo’s ticketing website For those looking for an adult-only experience, the zoo will hold a kid-free event on Thursday, November 5, from 6:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. For the adult-only event, all admission packages come with $20 worth of food tickets.