Six of 2020’s top 50 wine counties are in the Lone Star State, according to study

Instagram / augustavinwinery
Fredericksburg, Texas is home to many tasting rooms and wineries, such as Augusta Vin Estate Winery, pictured here.
Raise a glass to to Texas wine.
Turns out the Lone Star State boasts six of the top 50 wine counties outside of California, according to a new study
by lawn-care app developer Lawnstarter.
The company compared 1,048 U.S. counties across 18 key metrics, including their number of wine producers, number of vineyards, number of award-winning wines and visitor accommodations such as hotels.
Texas weighed in with three counties in the top 20, including 6th-ranked Travis, 16th-ranked Comal and 17th-ranked Gillespie. Of course, Travis is home to Austin, and the popular vino-centric New Braunfels and Fredericksburg areas are contained in the latter two counties, respectively.
The remaining Texas counties landing on the list are Collin, Harris and Burnet.
Lawnstarter excluded California from the rankings because it's "almost synonymous with wine-making.” The company wanted to explore counties outside of the Golden State to show that some of the best wineries to visit can be closer than people think.
