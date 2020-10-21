No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Wednesday, October 21, 2020

Downtown San Antonio Marriott properties tap hospitality veteran for general manager position

Posted By on Wed, Oct 21, 2020 at 10:04 AM

click image INSTAGRAM / SANANTONIOSTEPHANIE
  • Instagram / sanantoniostephanie
The Marriott Rivercenter and Marriott Riverwalk hotels in downtown San Antonio are about to get a little Ritzier.

Marriott International Inc. has named industry veteran Loris Menfi as general manager of the two downtown properties, the San Antonio Business Journal reports. Menfi brings more than 25 years of experience to the position, more than half of that spent with the Ritz Carlton Hotel Co.



Menfi will oversee operations at the newly remodeled Marriott Rivercenter as well as the Marriott Riverwalk hotel, across Commerce Street from the larger Rivercenter property.

According to industry news site hospitality.net, Menfi has worked as general manager at with Loews Hotels and Resorts properties in San Francisco and New Orleans and also as a hotel manager in Philadelphia.

Most recently, she acted as general manager for the JW Marriott Houston by The Galleria, where she oversaw a sizable renovation and the creation of the first-ever JW Market.

In late August, four San Antonio hotels — including the two Downtown Marriott properties — planned to collectively lay off more than 500 employees due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

