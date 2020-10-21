Wednesday, October 21, 2020
Ketel One vodka is latest beverage company latest to bring canned cocktails to San Antonio
By Nina Rangel
on Wed, Oct 21, 2020 at 10:11 AM
Ketel One vodka has joined the growing number of distillers with ready-to-drink cocktails on the market.
A bubbly tipple touted as “bright” and “blooming with real botanicals,” the company's new Ketel One Botanical Vodka Spritz line is inspired by Ketel One Botanical, its recently released vodka.
The canned cocktails are available at SA-area Spec’s stores and via delivery in select areas through the Drizly app.
The spritzes are available in three varietals: Peach & Orange Blossom, Cucumber & Mint and Grapefruit & Rose. Each 12-ounce cocktail measures in at 3.6% ABV.
“We’re excited to introduce this convenient, craft experience that’s inspired by what we created with Ketel One Botanical ... one that always echoes our ‘quality over everything’ motto, now fit for a variety of occasions,” Ketel distiller Bob Nolet said in a statement.
