Wednesday, October 21, 2020

New meat market on San Antonio's East Side will offer farm-to-table pork, beef and chicken

Posted By on Wed, Oct 21, 2020 at 11:24 AM

After providing restaurants and farmers markets with their pasture-raised South Texas Heritage Pork for more than a decade, Mark and Kelley Escobedo will open a new farm-to-table butcher shop on the East Side, MySA reports.

The Farmers Butcher, the couple's new brick-and-mortar venture, will open Friday, offering their locally raised pork along with beef and poultry. A small menu of prepared foods will include items such as breakfast tacos and charcuterie. The shop will also offer a weekend brunch and occasional whole hog roasts, according to the news site.



The shop joins locally owned food businesses Black Laboratory Brewing, Truth Pizzeria and The Magpie at the intersection of Hackberry and Houston streets. Each property currently has limited indoor dining and drinking space plus outdoor picnic table seating.

As an opening treat for those looking to source sustainable, meat raised in local pastures, The Farmers Butcher is offering VIP House Accounts, which allow customers to redeem up to $300 of bonus credit that can be used for anything at the shop. The accounts will only be available for a limited time.

The Farmers Butcher is located at 1602 E. Houston St., and will hold its grand opening October 24. The shop will then be open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

