Twitter users stick up for San Antonio burger joint Mr. Juicy in its dispute with Longhorn Cafe

In the court of public opinion, the ongoing beef
between San Antonio hamburger chains Mr. Juicy and Longhorn Cafe appears to have one clear winner.
After a trademark dispute between the two burger purveyors simmered over into social media, local Twitter users said Longhorn Cafe's cease-and-desist letter demanding Mr. Juicy change its name left a bad taste in their mouths.
“I have been a frequent customer of Longhorn Cafe throughout this pandemic. But I can no longer support them in light of this ridiculous, needless, money-wasting legal action. You're misdirecting your efforts, Longhorn - and it's shameful,” Twitter user @DoctorAng said
Attorneys for Longhorn last week sent a letter telling Mr. Juicy that its name is too much like the other chain's trademarked phrase “original big juicy.”
Weighing in on the dispute, other Twitter users pointed out that Longhorn Cafe utilizes a cow silhouette and burnt orange tones in its advertising, much like a certain public university in the Lone Star State.
“A trademark infringement claim coming from a restaurant that uses a longhorn logo AND burnt orange color scheme is really rich,” @TylerFischbeck tweeted
Twitter users @digitlacuache and @N7Zebracakes couldn't resist having some fun with the word at the center of the complaint.
"Longhorn Cate (sic) is a bunch of dried out non juicy choads [sic]," @digitlacuache declared
. To drive the point home, @N7Zebracakes replied
: “Mr. Juicy is #WAP, @Longhorn_Cafe is Ben Shapiro's wife.”
The feud is ongoing, but Mr. Juicy owner Andrew Weissman has said he’ll fight until the end — which, if fan @jgillm is to be believed, has already come.
“I am going to declare you the official winner of the #BurgerWars," she tweeted
