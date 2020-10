COVID-19 pandemic claims San Antonio live music venue Cooter Browns Saloon

click image Instagram / cooterbrownssaloon

Country music venue Cooter Browns Saloon is the latest Alamo City bar to fall victim to the COVID-19 pandemic.Citing current statewide restrictions, lack of a kitchen and a lease agreement that doesn't allow permanent parking for food trucks, the venue's management said it had no other option but to close. The club leases space from Santikos, which runs a movie theater in the same Northwest San Antonio retail complex.Management broke the news in a Saturday Facebook post , saying that the nightspot's seven months of pandemic-forced closure has been devastating.“It is with great sadness to inform you that we have decided to close down our business. This was not an easy decision, but after weighing all of our options, it made the most sense,” Cooters said on Facebook. “We do not have a kitchen and Santikos does not allow food trucks to sit in their parking lots, permanently.”