Iconic downtown San Antonio eatery Mexican Manhattan has permanently closed

click image Instagram / downtownsanantonio

After more than six decades of serving San Antonio, downtown fixture the Mexican Manhattan Restaurant has permanently closed. Saturday, October 24, was the River Walk staple’s final day of service.“The decision did not come lightly, of course, but it’s time to smell the roses,” owner Larry Karam said in a release. “After 62 years of making tacos, I would like to spend time with my family and travel.”The Mexican Manhattan was founded in 1958, when it occupied a single space on Soledad Street northeast of Main Plaza. A number expansions over the years allowed the eatery to serve guests in three conjoined spaces as well as an extensive patio overlooking the River Walk.“We are so grateful and incredibly fortunate to have spent the last six decades serving San Antonio,” Karam said. “We thank our friends and multiple generations of loyal customers for the years they have spent supporting our business. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you.”