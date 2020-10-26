Monday, October 26, 2020
Lick Honest Ice Creams debuts new fall flavors at its San Antonio locations
Posted
By Nina Rangel
on Mon, Oct 26, 2020 at 2:00 PM
click image
Austin-based Lick Honest Ice Creams has rolled out three new fall flavors, inspired by autumnal cool that's — finally — blown into South Texas. All are available at its two San Antonio shops.
Toffee Caramel Swirl features bits of Toni's Toffee in Lick's caramel swirl and vanilla ice cream. Toni's Toffee is gluten- and corn syrup-free, and it's made "one batch at a time" in Austin, according to the company.
Gooey Pear Butter Cake includes Texas pear butter that’s baked into a dense gooey butter cake. Bits of the cake are then folded into cardamom ice cream.
As the last addition to the new seasonal menu, Lick has developed a vegan No Egg 'Nog flavor that highlights the quintessential holiday tipple. Spices including nutmeg and cinnamon complement Garrison Brothers Bourbon in the vegan coconut and cashew ice cream.
All three flavors are now Lick's shop in the Pearl development and it's newly opened outlet at 639 Hemisfair Blvd.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.
Tags: Lick Honest Ice Creams, San Antonio restaurants, historic Pearl, Hemisfair, ice cream, sustainable, local, ingredients, fall, seasonal, autumn, fall flavors, yanaguana, Hemisfair Park, Image, Image
San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.