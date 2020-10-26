Lick Honest Ice Creams debuts new fall flavors at its San Antonio locations

click image Instagram / tonistoffee

Austin-based Lick Honest Ice Creams has rolled out three new fall flavors, inspired by autumnal cool that's — finally — blown into South Texas. All are available at its two San Antonio shops.Toffee Caramel Swirl features bits of Toni's Toffee in Lick's caramel swirl and vanilla ice cream. Toni's Toffee is gluten- and corn syrup-free, and it's made "one batch at a time" in Austin, according to the company.Gooey Pear Butter Cake includes Texas pear butter that’s baked into a dense gooey butter cake. Bits of the cake are then folded into cardamom ice cream.As the last addition to the new seasonal menu, Lick has developed a vegan No Egg 'Nog flavor that highlights the quintessential holiday tipple. Spices including nutmeg and cinnamon complement Garrison Brothers Bourbon in the vegan coconut and cashew ice cream.All three flavors are now Lick's shop in the Pearl development and it's newly opened outlet at 639 Hemisfair Blvd.