Monday, October 26, 2020

Nearly a dozen San Antonio craft breweries will take part in Halloween-themed beer run

Posted By on Mon, Oct 26, 2020 at 12:35 PM

click image INSTAGRAM / BLACKLABORATORYBREWING
  • Instagram / blacklaboratorybrewing
To get San Antonio beer lovers into the Halloween spirit, Black Laboratory Brewing is hosting its Spooki Beer Run on Saturday, October 31, encouraging folks to dress up for the all-day event.

So far, eleven local craft breweries will participate, offering raffle prizes, goodie bags for the kiddos and, naturally, plenty of suds for purchase.



Participating breweries include Alamo Beer Company, Back Unturned Brewing Co., Brew Monkey Beer Company, Dos Sirenos Brewing, both Freetail locations and more. Organizers have created an interactive map of all participating locations.

Participants will receive a raffle ticket for each pack of beer or large growler fill they buy. Organizers will draw tickets Sunday and notify winners about their prizes, which will include swag packs, 64-ounce growlers and more.

All of the participating breweries are kid-friendly, and most provide ample outdoor space to allow for social distancing. Pet owners will need to check individual breweries' online info to determine whether their four-legged friends can come along.

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

