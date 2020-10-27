No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Tuesday, October 27, 2020

San Antonio’s Black Laboratory Brewing to release Frankenstein-green Monster Blood sour brew

Posted By on Tue, Oct 27, 2020 at 1:23 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY BLACK LABORATORY BREWING
  • Courtesy Black Laboratory Brewing
It’s the spookiest week of the year, and Black Laboratory Brewing is pulling out all the stops on a special sour beer to celebrate the season. This weekend, the brewery will release Monster Blood, a sour blonde ale brewed with with pucker-worthy green apple candy belts, green chamoy and chili powder.

The electric-green sour clocks in at 5.2% ABV and is "loaded with San Antonio flavor," Black Laboratory brewer Tim Castaneda told the Current.



"We took our sour beer and our house blonde ale to make a blend that's nice and tart without being overly sour," he said. "There is some residual sweetness from the sour apple belts and some spice from the chili powder. And the green chamoy adds a kiss of pickle flavor."

click to enlarge img_20201026_110912_419.jpg
The brew also features a label sure to bring up some nostalgia for some, as it’s inspired by R.L. Stine’s Goosebumps series, which was wildly popular during Castaneda’s childhood.

Beer lovers can purchase Monster Blood in two-packs of 16 ounce cans via the brewery’s website starting Friday, October 30 at 7 p.m. Sour fans can also stop into the taproom — located at 1602 E. Houston St. — Saturday afternoon to try it straight from the keg.

