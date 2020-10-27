San Antonio’s Dorćol Distilling and Brewing celebrating Dia de los Muertos with special beer releases

click to enlarge
Dorćol Distilling and Brewing has released special runs of it’s SA Hefe and Barrel Aged Russian Imperial Stout to celebrate Dia de los Muertos. The Southtown fixture is also teaming up with local cocktail kit-maker Suck It Up SA for a sweet tie-in to the holiday.
This weekend, Dorćol will run a limited supply of its SA Hefe in four packs, accompanied by a complimentary skull-shaped cookie created by Suck It Up. The maple butterscotch cookies are handmade by the company's main mujer
, Ana Cabrera, who also creates cocktail kits using fresh juice and garnishes.
In addition, Dorćol is dusting off bottles of its Barrel Aged Russian Imperial Stout, a hefty 9% ABV dark beer that boasts notes of chocolate, coffee, oak and wild berry from the five months it's aged in wood. The brewery only has a handful of these on hand, so dark beer lovers will need to act fast to land one of the $20 bottles.
Dorćol is taking orders for the brews on its website
for pickup beginning Wednesday, October 28. The brewery and distillery, located at 1902 S. Flores St., is currently only open for to-go purchases. Interested beer lovers can order online to schedule pickup or stop by Wednesday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m.
