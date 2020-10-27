Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission now offering training course for alcohol delivery drivers

click image
It’s been clear throughout the COVID-19 pandemic that Texans love to get their booze delivered. Now, the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission making sure delivery drivers are sufficiently trained to keep up with the demand.
This week, the agency debuted the Texas Responsible Alcohol Delivery (TRAD) certification, available to employees of businesses with permits to make alcohol deliveries within the state. The online-only course costs $25 per person and is administered through the TABC website. Certification is valid for two years.
Turns out the state is dangling a carrot to get people to sign up. (After all, who's going to drop $25 and sit through an online course without come kind of incentive?)
Here's the big perk: businesses whose drivers are certified could be eligible for liability protections if a driver violates the law. Similar to the “safe harbor” law available for brick-and-mortar alcohol retailers, TRAD certification protects an establishment's liquor permit in event of an employee screwup.
“The people of Texas have spoken: delivery of alcoholic beverages is here to stay,” TABC Executive Director Bentley Nettles said in a release. “As the state’s regulator of alcohol, it’s critically important that we help drivers and their employers make the best choices when it comes to selling and delivering alcohol safely and within the guidelines established by the Texas Legislature.”
Topics of the TABC course include checking a delivery area’s wet or dry status, checking customer IDs and ensuring alcohol isn't delivered to an intoxicated person.
Trainees must be at least 21 years old at the time of registration and have a valid driver's license. Interested parties can check out the TRAD website
for more info.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.