Food truck Smack’s Chicken Shack moving into storefront north of downtown San Antonio

click image Instagram / smackschickenshack

Smack’s Chicken Shack owner Keenen Hendricks has been guarded about expansion plans for his popular food truck, but looks like his secret is out.Hendricks has taken over the former Big Bob's Burgers space at 447 W. Hildebrand Ave. for a larger Smack's Chicken Shack operation, news site MySA reports The mobile eatery is known for serving up towering sandwiches filled with golden-brown fried chicken and dripping with flavorful sauces. Hendricks says SA can expect those and more at the new brick-and-mortar store.Hendricks told MySA the new location will feature a menu of food available from his food truck plus even more sandwiches, salads, wings, sides and a burger. Plans for a vegan or vegetarian sandwich are also in the works.Hendricks didn't share an opening date for the new store with MySA, but until then, his food truck will be outside Hopscotch, downtown's new interactive art museum, at 711 Navarro St. The mobile shop's hours of operation are Wednesday through Sunday from noon to sellout.