San Antonio food truck serves up authentic Filipino fare at new brick and mortar location

click image Instagram / kainnasatx

Kain Na has been San Antonians Filipino cuisine from a deep blue food truck since 2018, and now it's made the jump to a brick-and-mortar location.Staffers this week opened Kain Na Filipino Cuisine — that's pronouncedlocated at 2367 Austin Highway. They have been pulling double duty, helping the truck fulfill its daily commitments while running the dining spot in a soft-opening capacity.Both the truck and the restaurant serve authentic Filipino eats including lumpia, teriyaki and pancit bowls, as well as occasional off-menu specials. This week, for example, the restaurant offered lechon kawali — crispy pan-fried pork belly — that quickly sold out on opening day.Kain Na will hold a grand opening for the restaurant on Sunday, November 8, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., offering the full menu plus specialty street food and desserts. Other festivities will include live music from MJ Palos and DJ Kate as well as free lumpia to the first 50 customers.The restaurant is currently open from noon to 9 p.m.