Wednesday, October 28, 2020

Vegan food cart Project Pollo to open three new San Antonio locations by spring of 2021

Posted By on Wed, Oct 28, 2020 at 2:07 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY PROJECT POLLO
  • Courtesy Project Pollo
Although less than a year old, local vegan operation Project Pollo, which started as a single food cart, has unveiled plans to open three brick-and-mortar eateries in San Antonio and another in Austin by next spring.

Project Pollo offers vegan versions of basic chicken dishes, from tenders and buffalo chicken mac and cheese to an array of breaded sandwiches. Side items such as its french fries topped with cashew queso, pico de gallo, grilled jalapeños and chipotle ranch — cater to those averse to meat substitutes.



All three of the new San Antonio locations — situated in the Castle Hills, Hollywood Park and Five Points neighborhoods — will offer both dine-in and drive-thru. The Castle Hills location could open as early as this fall, according to the company.

To celebrate the expansion, Project Pollo will give away 1,000 of its Original Project sandwiches from its flagship cart at Roadmap Brewery this Sunday. The sando features house-breaded Chik’n, homemade aioli and tangy dill pickles.

The fine print? The Original Project will be the only item served that day, and there's also a limit of one per person. Modifications won't be allowed, and naturally, expect a wait.

