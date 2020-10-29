No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Thursday, October 29, 2020

Family-friendly burger spot taking over former Big Lou's Burgers location in East San Antonio

Posted By on Thu, Oct 29, 2020 at 10:57 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY BUCKETS BURGERS AND BEER GARDEN
  • Courtesy Buckets Burgers and Beer Garden
Buckets Burgers and Beer Garden is taking over the East Side space previously occupied by Big Lou’s Burgers and BBQ, which closed earlier this summer. The new spot will open Thursday with limited hours.

JR Vega, part-owner of The Winchester in Alamo Heights, teamed up with longtime friend Kevin Koenen to acquire the property in September. After a whirlwind of renovations, the duo is ready to throw open its doors as a family-friendly establishment.



“Eventually, we’ll have spaces for horseshoe pits, sand volleyball, live music and a playground, so every member of the family will have something to do,” Vega told the Current. “Once we get off the ground, we’ll have a menu of ice cream desserts and alcoholic shakes in addition to the full bar.”

This weekend, Buckets will offer a limited menu, including the namesake burgers as well as steaks, chicken wings and chicken tenders. The menu will expand as time goes on.

The restaurant, located at 2014 S. W.W. White Road, will be open Thursday through Saturday this week, serving lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., then dinner from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. The owners haven't yet determined permanent hours.

