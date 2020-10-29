No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Thursday, October 29, 2020

New locally owned food truck park in Northwest San Antonio welcomes kids and pups

Posted By on Thu, Oct 29, 2020 at 11:56 AM

A new food truck park called The Divide has opened on SA’s northwest side, welcoming eaters, drinkers and their four-legged friends, MySA reports.

While the property functions primarily as a full bar with a collection of food trucks, it also boasts a music stage, fenced dog park, private party space and ample outdoor seating.



“We have put a lot of energy into this project, and it feels good to finally be able to open the doors,” co-owner Liza Hunter-Galvan told MySA. “Much of the decor was sourced from repurposed and salvaged materials, helping to give the space the rustic look.”

The indoor bar offers more than 20 varieties domestic and imported craft beers and seltzers plus a variety of draft brews. According to the park’s Instagram account, Aye Chihuahua and Maldonado’s Grill food trucks are currently serving up vittles.

“The goal is to have a family-friendly environment where you can go, spend a few hours and relax,” Galvan told MySA. “There’s also plenty of space to socially distance.”

The Divide — named after the Kremkau Divide, a ridge that goes directly through the property — is located at 21880 Babcock Road. The park is open Thursday and Friday from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to midnight and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

