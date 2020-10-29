San Antonio Food Bank’s annual Turkey Trot fundraiser goes virtual for 2020

click image
The 10th annual San Antonio Food Bank Turkey Trot, a key fundraiser for the nonprofit, is going virtual this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event usually takes place downtown on Thanksgiving Day, but Food Bank CEO Eric Cooper says he's optimistic that the virtual nature of this year’s run will actually yield more participation.
“While we truly miss the annual event from the H-E-B headquarters and Commander’s House, this virtual event means that so many more can participate,” Cooper said in a release. “We would expect more than 5,000 in-person, but this virtual option to run or walk a 5K means that anyone can participate from anywhere they happen to be on Thanksgiving Day. We hope to see families participate with multi-generations that have never come downtown for the race.”
Those who want to take part can register at the SA Food Bank website
. Each registration fee will pay for a turkey that will be donated to the Food Bank and distributed to needy families.
In turn, trotters will receive a running shirt, finisher’s medal and more as part of their registration. They can also opt to provide more than the one turkey.
The organizers encourage participants to share day-of photos on their social media platform of choice and tag the San Antonio Food Bank.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.