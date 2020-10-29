No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Thursday, October 29, 2020

Texas distiller gets into Halloween spirit with Monster Mash single-barrel whiskey

Posted By on Thu, Oct 29, 2020 at 1:06 PM

click image INSTAGRAM / GRANDPASCOUGHSYRUP
  • Instagram / grandpascoughsyrup
Still Austin Whiskey Co. has conjured up a monstrous dram of cask strength booze, just in time for the spooky season. The distillery will release the limited-edition Monster Mash single-barrel whiskey under its special Distillery Reserve Series on Saturday, October 31.

The spirited sauce was aged 26 months in new charred American Oak barrels, and bottled at 106.53 proof, or a staggering 53% ABV. Monster Mash offers apricot, allspice, creamy maple pecan and date palm on the nose and finishes with nutty toasted marshmallow, according to tasting notes.



“At Still Austin, we don’t take ourselves too seriously, and creating the Monster Mash expression was a whimsical way to celebrate Halloween,” lead distiller John Schrepel said in a release. “Because this is such a limited-edition offering, we encourage folks to come to the distillery right at noon when we open on Halloween to purchase their bottle.”

Since the team only produced two single barrels – enough for about 500 750ml bottles – Monster Mash whiskey can only be purchased via the Still Austin tasting room at $100 a pop.

Still Austin Whiskey Co. is located at 440 East St. Elmo Road in Austin. The tasting room is open Tuesday through Sunday from noon to 8 p.m.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

