Eat, drink and be spooky at these San Antonio Halloween events this weekend

Try the new Halloween-themed margarita flight at Hops & Hounds' event Saturday.

We’re celebrating Halloween during a global pandemic — which is totally a bummer — but San Antonians aren’t letting masks and social distancing cramp their spooky style. If you’re looking for ways to get out of the house to celebrate Halloween, consider these events, which offer outdoor seating options as well as socially-distanced indoor layouts.This brand-spanking new westside joint is holding its first annual costume party from 5 p.m. to close. Enjoy hearty eats and ice-cold drinks in the huge, kid-friendly outdoor space while music floats on the chilly air. Masks required, and weapons — real or bogus — are not allowed.According to this pup-focused spot, Halloween isn’t just for humans. Hosted by SA Dog Mom, this all-day event will feature doggie trick or treat, a spooky photo booth and live music and DJs. Enjoy a margarita flight while you peruse goods from Lucky’s Pupsicles, Barth and Barks, Rodkeys CBD and Woof Wardrobe Designs — then enter your pup in a costume contest for the chance to win some spooktacular prizes.Known for rooftop views and drag brunches, Paramour is pulling out all of the stops for a Halloween soiree featuring local legends of burlesque, dance, and drag. The party begins at 9 p.m. with live entertainment at 10:30 p.m. and midnight. Tickets are $15 and guarantee seating for both showtimes. Dress code: SLAY.