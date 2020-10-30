No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Friday, October 30, 2020

San Antonio speakeasy Bar 1919 will reopen Monday with new food menu

Posted By on Fri, Oct 30, 2020 at 11:41 AM

Craft cocktail haven Bar 1919 will reopen next week, after being closed for nearly seven months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The eight-year-old establishment has implemented a new food menu to accompany its staggering collection of more than 1,500 bottles of booze.

Bar 1919 has been publicly critical of Governor Abbott and the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission for shutting down Texas bars while other high-traffic, high-turnover businesses such as gyms, amusement parks and restaurants were allowed to operate.



“Why are 51% establishments still closed while theme parks, restaurants, hotels, lakes, beaches, gyms and sporting venues allowed to be open?” read a September 9 post on the business’ Facebook page. “Cowboy stadium will have 40,000 fans at 50% capacity. AND Walmart open? Walmart was scary before COVID.”

The speakeasy-inspired bar — located at 1420 S. Alamo St. in the Blue Star Arts complex — will reopen Monday, November 2, at 75% capacity. Bar 1919 will be open nightly from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m.

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

