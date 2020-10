San Antonio speakeasy Bar 1919 will reopen Monday with new food menu

click image Instagram / 1919satx / amlilleberg

Craft cocktail haven Bar 1919 will reopen next week, after being closed for nearly seven months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The eight-year-old establishment has implemented a new food menu to accompany its staggering collection of more than 1,500 bottles of booze.Bar 1919 has been publicly critical of Governor Abbott and the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission for shutting down Texas bars while other high-traffic, high-turnover businesses such as gyms, amusement parks and restaurants were allowed to operate.“Why are 51% establishments still closed while theme parks, restaurants, hotels, lakes, beaches, gyms and sporting venues allowed to be open?” read a September 9 post on the business’ Facebook page. “Cowboy stadium will have 40,000 fans at 50% capacity. AND Walmart open? Walmart was scary before COVID.”The speakeasy-inspired bar — located at 1420 S. Alamo St. in the Blue Star Arts complex — will reopen Monday, November 2, at 75% capacity. Bar 1919 will be open nightly from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m.