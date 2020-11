Rico Torres, high-profile chef of San Antonio's Mixtli, will offer virtual cooking class

click to enlarge Courtesy of Mixtli

San Antonio Chef Rico Torres of creative Mexican cuisine landmark Mixtli and the forthcoming Kumo will lend his expertise to a virtual Texas Food & Wine Alliance Alliance Academy class next week.The TFWA's Alliance Academy provides virtual cooking courses complete with recipe kits which contain everything you need to prepare the restaurant-quality meal from home.The James Beard Award nominee and 2017Best New Chef of San Antonio will prepare Peeler Ranch ribeye tacos on heritage corn tortillas topped with a nutty salsa macha and a creamy avocado mash.Torres will also show viewers how to prepare an invigorating cocktail featuring traditional Mesoamerican herb hoja santa, Rey Campero mezcal, fresh lime juice and a splash of sparkling water.Following the guided course, the chef will stick around for a live Q&A to pass on essential kitchen secrets.The class will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday, November 12. Tickets — available for purchase from the TFWA website — run $129 to $159 and include a donation to the restaurant to assist in pandemic recovery.Orders for recipe kits must be placed before 3 p.m. Tuesday, November 10, to allow for shipping time. San Antonio viewers should purchase booze separately, since kits containing alcohol are only available in the Austin area.