No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, November 2, 2020

Rico Torres, high-profile chef of San Antonio's Mixtli, will offer virtual cooking class

Posted By on Mon, Nov 2, 2020 at 11:45 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF MIXTLI
  • Courtesy of Mixtli
San Antonio Chef Rico Torres of creative Mexican cuisine landmark Mixtli and the forthcoming Kumo will lend his expertise to a virtual Texas Food & Wine Alliance Alliance Academy class next week.

The TFWA's Alliance Academy provides virtual cooking courses complete with recipe kits which contain everything you need to prepare the restaurant-quality meal from home.



The James Beard Award nominee and 2017 Food & Wine Magazine Best New Chef of San Antonio will prepare Peeler Ranch ribeye tacos on heritage corn tortillas topped with a nutty salsa macha and a creamy avocado mash.

Torres will also show viewers how to prepare an invigorating cocktail featuring traditional Mesoamerican herb hoja santa, Rey Campero mezcal, fresh lime juice and a splash of sparkling water.

Following the guided course, the chef will stick around for a live Q&A to pass on essential kitchen secrets.

The class will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday, November 12. Tickets — available for purchase from the TFWA website — run $129 to $159 and include a donation to the restaurant to assist in pandemic recovery.

Orders for recipe kits must be placed before 3 p.m. Tuesday, November 10, to allow for shipping time. San Antonio viewers should purchase booze separately, since kits containing alcohol are only available in the Austin area.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Related Locations

  • Mixtli

    • 5251 McCullough Ave. Olmos Park

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. New delivery-only fried chicken concept to open in San Antonio next month Read More

  2. Local bartender breathes new life into downtown cantina, preserving ‘old San Antonio‘ vibes Read More

  3. New locally owned food truck park in Northwest San Antonio welcomes kids and pups Read More

  4. San Antonio-based Ranch Brand spirits to release three overproof bourbons next week Read More

  5. San Antonio speakeasy Bar 1919 will reopen Monday with new food menu Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 21, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation