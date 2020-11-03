No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Tuesday, November 3, 2020

One-price Mexican restaurant Cervecería Chapultepec opening second San Antonio location

Posted By on Tue, Nov 3, 2020 at 11:51 AM

Cervecería Chapultepec, a Mexico-based restaurant and bar chain that offers every menu item for just $3, will soon open a second San Antonio location MySA reports.

The second spot will be on the city's far West Side, at 8403 State Highway 151.



The one-price Mexican food chain has more than 100 locations in Central and South America, but the Alamo City boasts its first U.S. location. That outlet opened in August at 906 E. Elmira St., near the Pearl development.

Cervecería Chapultepec officials weren't immediately available to provide grand-opening details about the second SA location, MySA reports.

Cervecería Chapultepec offers a menu of tacos, fried tacos, soup, tostadas, mini burgers, burritos and alcoholic beverages for $3 a pop.

